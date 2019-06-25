State Patrol stepping up enforcement on Chippewa County crash hotspots

Don't be surprised if you see more State Patrol vehicles on the road. It's part of a coordinated safety campaign.

The State Patrol and other local law enforcement agencies are using crash data to help enhance public safety at traffic crash hotspots in Chippewa Falls, Lake Hallie, and Bloomer.

“The goal isn't to write more citations,” said Sgt. Kirk Danielson of WI State Patrol. “It's to generate voluntary compliance by being visible.”

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation, State Patrol, and local police agencies, in cooperation with the UW-Madison Traffic Operations and Safety (TOPS) lab, collect and analyze data on traffic crashes and citations.

Troopers say during the summer months of June, July, and August during the last three years, there have been a total of 190 traffic-related crashes in Chippewa County. Those resulted in 246 injuries and 5 fatalities.

The State Patrol says the two biggest contributing factors to these crashes are distracted driving and teen drivers. Other contributing factors include speeding, not wearing a seatbelt and alcohol impairment.

The data gathering and analysis or “predictive analytics” process looked at traffic crashes during those summer months to identify crash hotspots and top contributing factors in the following Chippewa County locations:

• WIS 124/US 53 and WIS 29 in the village of Lake Hallie

Speeding, distracted driving

• Grove/Superior St. and River/Elm St. in the city of Chippewa Falls

Speeding

• Main/Vine St/WIS 40 and 17th Ave. in the town of Bloomer

Distracted driving, unbelted motorists

The State Patrol says if you see a crash, it's best to call 911.

