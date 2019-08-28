State Patrol steps up enforcement for Labor Day weekend

In the next few days, millions of people will be hitting the road for Labor Day weekend. That includes additional troopers from the Wisconsin State Patrol who will stepping up their enforcement over the holiday.

The State Patrol will be focusing along Interstate 94 and watching for aggressive driving behaviors. Troopers will be keeping an eye on drivers’ speed, following distance, lane change violations and detracted driving.

Troopers are hoping to keep everyone safe this holiday weekend as millions of people will be on the roadways with peak times on Friday afternoon and Monday afternoon. According to AAA, gas prices for the holiday weekend are expected to be the lowest in three years, drivers will be paying nearly a quarter less than they did last Labor Day.

But before heading out, the Wisconsin State Patrol has a few reminders to keep everyone safe this weekend. They are asking drivers to watch your speed, be alert, stay patient and keep a safe distance from the vehicle in front of you.

