State Representative launches Wisconsin Data Privacy Act

A state politician launched the Wisconsin Data Privacy Act.

Republican State Representative Shannon Zimmerman of River Falls is proposing an act that includes three bills to help protect user’s data privacy.

Zimmerman was in Eau Claire Wednesday to talk about these bills, which he says would allow a Wisconsin resident to have the right to contact a company and ask what data they have on the user.

It would also allow users to see where the company has shared their information.

Lastly, it would allow users to tell the company to stop collecting their information.

Two other states have proposed data privacy legislation, which Zimmerman used to form his bill.

Shannon Zimmerman, Republican, River Falls says, "The package of bills I have put together here number one are far more consumer friendly and number two they were derived in some way from a European law that because standard in 2018 called the GDRP"

WEAU reached out to Democratic State Representative Jodi Emerson for comment.

Emerson says quote, "I applaud Rep. Zimmerman for his efforts to protect Wisconsinites and their privacy. As technology becomes a bigger part of our lives, we need to make sure that our laws are up to date."

