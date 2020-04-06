State Republicans respond to Evers executive order

Speaker Robin Vos (R-Rochester) and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald (R-Juneau) released the following statement.

"We are immediately challenging this executive order in the the Wisconsin State Supreme Court"

"The clerks of this state should stand ready to proceed with the election. The governor's executive order is clearly an unconstitutional overreach."

This is another last minute flip-flop from the govenor on the April 7th election. The governor himself has repeatedly acknowledged he can't move the election. Just last week a federal judge said he did not have the power to cancel the election and Governor Evers doesn't either. Governor Evers can't unilaterally run the state"

