State Street project ahead of schedule

Construction on State Street in Eau Claire started earlier this summer and was scheduled to be completed next year.

Now, the city engineer says he's optimistic the project should be completed far ahead of schedule.

City engineer Dave Solberg says starting today until Labor Day, Garfield Avenue will be open for traffic into campus.

He says the retaining walls on the east side of Lexington Boulevard to Garfield Avenue, which includes Roosevelt Avenue has been completed.

Removal of pavement between Lexington and Garfield is scheduled this week, and then Xcel Energy will start on utility work next week.

After Labor Day, the Garfield Avenue intersection will close to traffic again.

Solberg expects the entire project wrap up later this fall and be open to traffic in November at the latest.

He says the State Street area will still be closed to traffic when school starts at UW-Eau Claire, but access to the university will stay open.

