State Theatre and Community Center is back open

The sounds of laughter and music once again fill the State Theatre and Community Center.

"Tonight is really about celebrating this place and celebrating that it's reopen and celebrating it's renewed purposed. Not only to serve as a theatre venue, but a community center for years to come," said State Theatre and Community Center CEO Joe Luginbill.

After closing down last year, the State Theatre and Community Center underwent several renovations and changes.

But for community members, the memories remain.

"We've come to several concerts here and other productions here at the State Theatre. The Pablo Center is a fantastic addition, but it was sad to see something that was in Eau Claire for so long like this potentially lost and it's pretty exciting that they're able to open it in such a short period of time," said Greg Habben of Eau Claire.

One of those performances that sticks in the mind of Greg's wife Barb, when Michael Feldman brought his show "Whad'ya Know?" to Eau Claire.

She says it was one of her fondest memories.

"My dad always loved listening to that show when he was able to. Traveling from Iowa to Eau Claire and so it was really a great memory to have him come to the State Theatre to see the live program," said Barb.

But the Habben's will now come to the State Theatre and Community Center for more than just performances.

"My husband and I are involved in the National Alliance on Mental Illness for Chippewa Valley, and we've been looking for an office space and Joe knew that we were interested in locating some type of space that we could have our facility and do our programs," said Barb.

The doors are open, the marquee is turned back on, and the State Theatre and Community Center is now open.