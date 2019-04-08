State lawmakers host listening sessions on the budget

In an effort to gather public input, Wisconsin lawmakers held a community listening session.

The meeting was hosted by Republican State Representatives Jesse James from Altoona and Rob Summerfield from Bloomer.

Officials say the goal of each listening session is to share their ideas and hear concerns from community members regarding state budget plans.

Representative Summerfield says the meetings are a great way to learn the different priorities of each community he visits.

He says while a variety of issues have been discussed -- one of the biggest is transportation.

"The next couple months we're going to have to come together and figure out what's going to be the best policy moving forward for the stand on transportation. There's numerous ideas out there, but my goal is to make sure whatever we do that we make sure the people in the Chippewa Valley, especially in the 67th, do have transportation needs met," said State Rep. Rob Summerfield.

Summerfield says the state budget is due by the end of June.

He says the next several months are crucial in identifying budget priorities and making recommendations.

Summerfield says the listening sessions have aided in that process.