State lawmakers pitch environmental bills on Earth Day

State Republicans are using Earth Day to pitch a package of bills aimed at improving the environment in Wisconsin, but one democrat says she's taking a wait-and-see approach.

Five bills make up the legislative package. They touch on solar and wind education & training grants, renewable energy rebates, and an initiative for recycling electronics.

Monday, Representative Warren Petryk of Eleva says the bills are "all wins for the state."

Meanwhile, Democratic Representative Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire says these are issues her party has been working on for several years.

"These are five ways None of them are the answer, of course. We all have to be personally responsible for our part of the world and encourage others - encourage our children to also take that mantle and run with it and make sure that future generations can enjoy the outdoors the way we do today," said State Rep. Warren Petryk.

"You know, you can have five sentences out there that talk about the environment. I really need to see the details of the bills. How are we paying for this? What is this mean? What kind of protections are there. The devil is in the details and I need to see the details before I'm willing to sign on to a bill or opposed the bills, to be honest," said State Rep. Jodi Emerson.

Petryk expects final drafts of the proposals to be ready for release to co-sponsorship as early as Tuesday.