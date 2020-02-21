State of the City discusses past and future events for Eau Claire

The City of Eau Claire spent Friday morning looking back on last year and focusing on what's ahead.

The Eau Claire Chamber held its annual State of the City breakfast Friday.

City leaders looked back on major events from 2019 including dealing with the record amount of snow and the renovation of city hall.

Eau Claire City Manager Dale Eeters says the city is looking forward to many new developments in 2020.

“Our future depends on our ability to work together across units of government and represent the community as a whole of all the community of the Chippewa Valley”

Some big items on the agenda for 2020 include the new event center, a new bus transfer center and focusing on affordable housing and downtown parking issues.

