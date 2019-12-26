State officials are at the core of 2020 election security

In this Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, photo, Mandy Vigil, from New Mexico, works during an exercise run by military and national security officials, for state and local election officials to simulate different scenarios for the 2020 elections, in Springfield, Va. These government officials are on the front lines of a different kind of high-stakes battlefield, one in which they are helping to defend American democracy by ensuring free and fair elections. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Updated: Thu 7:49 AM, Dec 26, 2019

(AP) - Past and present national security leaders are urging state elections officials to consider themselves linchpins in efforts to defend U.S. elections from an attack by Russia, China or other foreign threats.

Officials from 24 states recently gathered near the nation’s capital for training by a Harvard-affiliated democracy project.

The key message: Developing a military mindset will help them protect the integrity of the vote.

The need for such training reflects how worries have grown in the aftermath of the 2016 election, when Russian military agents targeted voting systems across the U.S. as part of a broad effort to influence the presidential election.

