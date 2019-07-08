State officials discuss impact of the new biennial budget

Cabinet secretaries and public leaders are speaking out on the newly signed budget by Governor Tony Evers.

In La Crosse, members of Evers' cabinet stopped to discuss the impact the budget will have on their departments and state as a whole.

In the budget are increases to the salaries of caregivers and rural healthcare.

For transportation, more than $450 million will go to road projects around the state, and special education funding will increase for schools.

"Special education, which had been flat funded for more than a decade, will receive $96.9 million and we need those dollars because we have been using our general aids to fund special education needs, which are required of us," said State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor.

Area republican lawmakers say the final budget fails to properly address several key issues such as rural infrastructure.