State officials discuss water quality

State officials held a panel in Menomonie Monday to discuss water quality.

Senator Patty Schachtner moderated the panel led by Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes to discuss the environmental and public health threats of unclean water.

They also discussed initiatives to ensure access to clean water with area experts.

Senator Patty Schachtner says, “As we are learning more about water quality, the best way to learn is to get all the people that are doing work together and have robust conversations to find solutions”.

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes says, “It’s important to have voices of impacted communities - we need those real world lived experiences that so many people are dealing with”.

If we can come up with a solution right here in Wisconsin, we can lead the nation

They say the main goal is to come up with solutions to ensure high water quality in the state.

