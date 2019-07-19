State officials in studio to talk local construction projects from state budget

Transportation and public education are always top concerns. Now that the state budget has been approved by Governor Evers, we sit down with officials from the state Departments of Transportation and Administration to find out how we’ll see its impact locally.

Craig Thompson, the secretary-designee for the Wisconsin DOT and Joel Brennan, the secretary-designee for the Wisconsin DOA, are Friday morning’s guest speakers at Eau Claire’s Eggs & Issues meeting. Before they headed to breakfast, they talked about what construction projects we can expect in our area. Watch the interview to hear what they have to say!

