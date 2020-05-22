State parks to resume hours, bathrooms open next month

The state Department of Natural Resources says state parks will resume normal hours this weekend but visitors won't have access to bathrooms until next month.

Most state parks have been operating with reduced hours and no bathroom access as the state grapples with the coronavirus pandemic. The DNR announced Friday those parks will resume normal hours starting Saturday. Visitors will have limited access to bathrooms beginning June 3.

All campsites will remain closed, however. Rock Island State Park is closed for all use, however. Ferry service to the island is suspended due to high lake levels.