State reports 240 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new cases in Eau Claire County

Health officials on Sunday are reporting 240 new cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin bringing the state's total to 22,758.

73% of these total cases are now considered recovered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

DHS is reporting one new death on Sunday with a total of 692 deaths in the state.

3,049 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 in Wisconsin including 14 more people Sunday.

In Eau Claire County, 5 new cases are reported on Sunday bringing the total to 137.