Statement from the Wisconsin Restaurant Association regarding the impact of COVID-19

Many restaurants from across the state of Wisconsin are taking drastic steps to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). Restaurants are now serving customers through delivery, takeout and curbside services and the Wisconsin Restaurant Association (WRA) website has a statewide listing of all the restaurants that are offering these options.

The WRA is urging the federal government to do all they can to help out the restaurants and thousands of employees they support and state that their primary focus is to educate and support our restaurant and supplier companies through the difficult and changing time.