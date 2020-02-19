UPDATE: Amber alert cancelled, teen located

The statewide Amber Alert for the Baraboo teen has been cancelled and officials say she has been located.

BARABOO, Wis. (WEAU)—A statewide Amber Alert has been issued for a 15-year-old girl from Baraboo.

Wisconsin Crime Alert says 15-year-old Kiera Krumenauer is missing. She has green eyes and brown hair, which may be colored blue.

The suspect is being listed as 19-year-old Austin Dailey according to WCA. Dailey is 6 feet 2 inches tall with brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials say Krumenauer was last seen with Dailey on Feb. 18 in a stolen 2012 grey Dodge Journey SUV with a white sticker on the rear driver side window. Law enforcement believes she is in grave danger.

If you have information, you are asked to call Baraboo Police Department at 608-355-2720.

