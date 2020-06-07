Statewide COVID-19 Town Hall with Senator Baldwin and Lt. Governor Barnes

After nearly three months into a national public health and economic crisis and over 100,000 American lives lost to COVID-19, Opportunity Wisconsin, A Better Wisconsin Together, Priorities Wisconsin and Protect Our Care Wisconsin are hosting a statewide virtual town hall TOMORROW, June 8, 2020 at 7:00 PM CT with U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes to hear directly from Wisconsinites about their struggles, their thoughts on reopening, and what they still need from the Trump administration.

This health and economic crisis didn’t have to be this bad. As Wisconsin reopens, deaths rise, and aid is slow to arrive, the Trump administration has failed to prepare us, botched the response, and has favored corporations each step of the way. This crisis isn't over, people are still getting sick (and worse), and vulnerable populations are still at tremendous risk.

We’re calling on our federal lawmakers and the Trump administration to fight for policies that support all Wisconsinites, like the HEROES Act, which has yet to be taken up by the Senate. We need the White House to prioritize the health and safety of Wisconsin seniors, business owners, frontline workers, health care providers, and all working Wisconsinites who are facing fear and uncertainty as COVID-19 still looms large.

WHAT:

Statewide COVID-19 Virtual Town Hall

WHEN:

TOMORROW

June 8, 2020

7:00 - 8:00 PM CT

WHO:

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin

Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes

Wisconsinites Impacted by COVID-19

WHERE:

Members of the general public can RSVP HERE. The conversation will be streamed live at Facebook.com/OpportunityWI.

MEDIA RSVP:

Members of the media should RSVP HERE. Additional details, including dial-in instructions, will be provided via email with confirmation.