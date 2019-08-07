Statewide Silver Alert for Waukesha County man

Officials are searching for a missing 72-year-old Waukesha County man who may have left on foot.

Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department says David Stenzel was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jogging pants. He was last seen at his residence in Lisbon, Monday at 11 p.m.

Stenzel is 5 foot 6 inches, weighing 172 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials believe he left on foot, hitchhiking, but do not know his direction of travel. He has ties to Wisconsin Rapids in Wood County, and may be attempting to go there.

If you see a man walking or hitchhiking that fits his description, please contact Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-548-7122.

