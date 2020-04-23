Status of La Crosse Oktoberfest update

La Crosse Festivals is aware that many events are being cancelled for the remainder of 2020 due to COVID-19, including several other Oktoberfest celebrations. As a fellow festival organization, we recognize that these are difficult decisions being made by dedicated organizations acting on unique timelines.

We are committed to ensuring that if there is an Oktoberfest in La Crosse, WI, this year, that it is done safely and in full compliance of any CDC recommendations. While the current prognosis for the event proceeding as planned may not be great, we are in the fortunate position that we do not need to decide in haste. Much has changed in the past 60 days and much will change in the next 150. Mid-July has been identified as the time when a definitive decision will need to be made, but that may shift as conditions change.

We wish everyone Gemütlichkeit and health. Whether it be 2020 or 2021, we look forward to celebrating Oktoberfest with our local community and visitors again.