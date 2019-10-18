Stay the night in Barbie's Dreamhouse for $60

Malibu Barbie's Dreamhouse is going to be available to rent on Airbnb for $60, but only for one lucky guest and three friends. (Source: Airbnb)
By  | 
Updated: Fri 8:07 AM, Oct 18, 2019

(CNN/Gray News) - Have you ever wanted to be a real-life Malibu Barbie? Well, here's your chance.

In celebration of Barbie's 60th anniversary, Mattel created a real Malibu Barbie Dreamhouse, complete with a slide and infinity pool.

The life-size Dreamhouse is available to rent on Airbnb for only $60 per night.

One lucky fan and three friends will be able to book a two-night stay that they will need to book sometime between Oct. 27 to Oct. 29.

Bookings open on Oct. 23 at 11 a.m. PDT, so set your alarm to snag an opening.

The house is, of course, pink and right on the beach.

The closets are even stocked with life-size Barbie dress-up outfits.

A lucky winner will also get to visit with inspirational women, including Ibtihaj Muhammad, a world-class fencing champion and Jill Meyers, an aerospace engineer.

Celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin will provide a hair makeover and Gina Clarke-Helm will give guests a cooking lesson.

To celebrate the partnership, Airbnb will make a donation to The Barbie Dream Gap Project GoFundMe initiative, which helps empower young girls.

Be sure and let Ken know you've got plans for this dreamy weekend.

Copyright 2019 CNN and Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

(Source: Airbnb)
 
The comment sections of our web set are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from the viewers but we are not obligated to post comments we feel inappropriate or violate our guidelines. Here are some of the criteria you should follow when posting comments:

Comments cannot be profane or vulgar. Children and families visit this site. We will delete comments that use profanity or cross the lines of good taste.

We will delete all comments using hate speech. Slurs, stereotypes and violent talk aren’t welcome on our web site.

Comments should not attack other readers personally.

We will delete comments we deem offensive, in bad taste, or out of bounds. We are not obligated to post comments that are rude or insensitive.

We do not edit user-submitted comments.

As a host WEAU 13 News welcomes a wide spectrum of opinions. However, we have a responsibility to all our readers to try to keep our comment section fair and decent. For that reason WEAU 13 News reserves the right to not post or to remove any comment. powered by Disqus