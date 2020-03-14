Local gym works to stay healthy during COVID-19 outbreak

COVID-19 has been at the front of people's mind's recently, as more cases of the disease pop up around the country.

With closings of schools and churches every day, FitElite in Eau Claire remains open and prepared to help its members continue to lead healthy lives. Co-owner Dave Hildebrandt opened FitElite back in 2009.

“For us, we've always been preventative in terms of; we've always been a ‘Culture of Clean,’” he said. “We have someone that comes in that actually works with the Eau Claire School District that actually cleans our facility and helps maintain it.”

He said his experience in fitness led him to take proactive steps in ensuring his gym was as clean as possible.

“That was probably one of our biggest priorities when we started the business, is to make sure we have a very clean facility so people feel good when they come in,” he said. “Being in the industry for 20-25 years, there have been other facilities that maybe haven't been as clean. That is something we take pride in.”

Co-owner Shane Beck said it helps that FitElite is a smaller gym, that way gym staff can be more diligent in the cleaning process.

“The great thing about a micro-gym our size is that we can see everything that everyone touches,” Beck said. “I know that I touched the bar or a dumbbell or a kettlebell, so we can wipe those down and make sure that is disinfected before the next person comes in.”

After each workout at FitElite, classes take time to spray and wipe down their equipment, ensuring it is clean for the next class.

“It's being preventative; whether it is this coronavirus or the flu or the common cold. It is that ‘Culture of Clean,’” Hildebrandt said. “We have spray bottles with a mixture of solution that is going to kill the germs.”

“As this coronavirus became an issue, we thought we should be proactive, be leaders in our community and be open and honest on what we are doing,” Beck said.

While the post-workout high five may not be an option going forward, there are other options.

“We'll probably do the old elbow bump or the old school Canseco and Mark McGuire forearm shiver,” Hildebrandt said.

For Beck, he said it is important for human interaction, even in a pandemic.

“As humans, we strive for connections,” he said. “Still having those connections is really important; we just need to maybe adapt how we connect.”