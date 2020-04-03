Staying positive during the pandemic

We made it through another week of challenges, so that means it's time to reflect on the positive things happening around us.

It is a rare sight to see Christmas lights up when it's almost Easter but right now, but it's helping spread some smiles around the Chippewa Valley.Maybe you want to string back up the Christmas lights for yourself to enjoy or the neighbors. Or while being at home with your family you enjoy some of your favorite Christmas traditions like watching a Christmas movie in your favorite holiday pajamas with some hot chocolate.

Once you need to get out of the house, maybe go explore the trails that the Chippewa Valley has to offer. We have been fortunate with warmer weather and lots of sunshine. Whether you listen to music, go with the entire family or walk with your pet, it’s good to get outside.

If you are going for a walk in your neighborhood, take a look down at the sidewalk and you might see some chalk art. People are writing thank you’s to healthcare workers, positive messages and lot of other art. So grab the chalk, head outside and get drawing, you never know who might need a little smile today.

Christmas in the Valley is back at one local home and the lights can be found at E3860 Redwood Dr, just south of Eau Claire seven nights a week from 7 p.m. -10 p.m.

