Staying safe during holiday travel

According to AAA, more than 55 million travelers are making plans to kick off the holiday season with a trip of 50 miles or more away from home this Thanksgiving.

This is estimated to be the second-highest thanksgiving travel volume since AAA began tracking in 2000. Of those travelers, AAA says more than 49 million will drive to their destinations this year.

With the increase in traffic, Sgt. Jonathan Luck of the Wisconsin State Highway Patrol has a few tips to make sure you arrive at your holiday destination safely.

“Watch your speed; maintain that safe following distance and slowdown. Sometimes everyone is in a hurry to get to their destination,” he said. “Slow down a little bit, give yourself time to get there, make sure you wear your seat belt and the biggest thing is to eliminate those distractions.”

Luck says if you have questions about road conditions or travel delays; call the Wisconsin 511 system for the latest updates.

