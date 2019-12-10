Staying safe in the extreme cold

With extreme cold weather here for the foreseeable future, it's time to bundle up.

According to Eau Claire County Emergency Management, 75 people died from exposure to cold across Wisconsin last winter.

That number of deaths was 36% higher than average compared to the past few winters.

Emergency management is reminding community members to be safe in the cold weather.

They say to stay indoors if you don't have anywhere to be, and if you do have to go out, dress in loose layers.

Dressing in loose layers allows for heat to become trapped in-between the layers, keeping you warm.

Another thing to do is make sure your house has a carbon monoxide detector, which is about 20 dollars at local hardware stores.

Tyler Esh works for Eau Claire County Emergency Management and urges people to limit the use of space heaters and to never run a propane heater indoors.

"Don't use ovens or propane heaters and those types of things,” Esh said. “Even be careful with space heaters inside. Don't let them run if you're not there or if you're not awake. They become significant hazards with both fires and carbon monoxide which can cause significant injury or potentially even death. Use blankets, wear layers, just make sure you're not relying on tools that are not equipped to actually heat your house."

Emergency management also says it's very important not to be out for too long, this is because hypothermia can set in in a matter of minutes and there is an increased risk for frost bite.