Staying safe while on the water

Summer is here in Eau Claire and the waterways are starting to see a lot of action.

However while activities like tubing and kayaking are a fun way to cool off and get outdoors, Eau Claire fire department chief Allyn Bertrang says it's important to keep safety in mind.

Chief Allyn Bertrang the Eau Claire fire department told WEAU,

"we have had several rescues here in the Eau Claire river in the last few weeks so that's why we’re out here today to get the message out there for safety as people use our waterways"

Bertrang says while his staff is trained for water rescues, he hopes to use these skills less often. He says wearing a lifejacket is key and continued on to say,

"Statistically speaking, in Wisconsin, many many of the drownings, and high percentage of them were people who were not wearing lifejackets. Unfortunately if you turn over its going to be too late to put a life jacket on. Or if you get hung up on something it’s going to be too late to put a life jacket on at that point so kids are required to have life jackets on and adults should be wearing them as well,"

Before heading out on the water, Bertrang says to be aware of the conditions on the river or lake. Drop offs can be very dangerous in moving water and are unpredictable as the surface underwater is constantly shifting.

Betrang said, "We might have been able to walk in gradually at one point but now we may have a significant drop which may cause us to go underwater."

Bertrang wants to remind the community to stay hydrated and protect yourself from the sun and heat and also said,

"If you’re going to paddle or float, you don't do it alone. You have at least on partner that you’re doing it with, and also let other people know what your plan is. Where are you going to paddle, where are you going to put in, where do you plan to take out and what that time frame looks like for you."

