Steven Avery writes letter to supporters: "I will not give up if you do not give up on me"

Kathleen Zellner, the lawyer trying to win freedom for Steven Avery, tweeted a letter from Avery to his supporters on Wednesday.

In the letter, Avery says he's felt like giving up after spending 34 years of his life in prison as an innocent man.

His handwritten letter reads:

Message from Steven Avery to my supporters, There are times that I feel like giving up. I've been in prison 34 years as an innocent man. THIS IS NOT JUSTICE I was framed by Corrupt prosecutors, bad lawyers and crooked cops. I am fighting for my life. Can you hear me? I need all the public support you can give me. I will not give up if you do not give up on me, Thank you for your support, Truth wins Steven Avery

Avery served 18 years in prison for a sexual assault until DNA evidence proved his innocence. He was released in 2003, but two years later Teresa Halbach was murdered on the Avery family's property. Steven Avery was convicted and sentenced to life in prison in 2007.

His case was the subject of a popular 2015 documentary series on Netflix, "Making a Murderer." Not long after the release of the documentary, Zellner, a Chicago-area attorney, took on his case. Zellner has earned a reputation for proving the innocence of clients serving life in prison.

He's serving his sentence at Waupun Correctional Institution.