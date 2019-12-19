Bond set at $15K for teacher arrested on sexual assault allegations

Bond has been set at $15,000 for a 40-year-old Stevens Point School District teacher.

Jo Pang was arrested on second-degree sexual assault of child. Pang appeared in Portage County Circuit Court on Thursday for a bond hearing. He was arrested Dec. 17.

Prosecutors said Pang had a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old he met while working as a mentor. The alleged misconduct reportedly began in April. In court Thursday, prosecutors said Pang knew the alleged victim was a minor.

Portage County Sheriff Mike Lukas said the alleged misconduct did not occur on school property.

Pang is a special education teacher at PJ Jacobs Junior High, according to the district website. He’s on administrative leave according to a district spokeswoman.

The Stevens Point School District issued a letter to parents regarding the arrest.

The letter sent to parents Thursday read:

District Families and Staff:

While we are unable to disclose confidential information regarding personnel, we did want to make sure you were aware of a serious event about which we have recently become aware that is unrelated to any of the recent threats. One of our staff members has been arrested. It is likely you will see reports regarding this staff member in the media over the next several days. We can confirm that the individual has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. We will not be able to release additional information while investigations are continuing. We realize this will likely be a point of frustration, but we hope you understand and appreciate our position. Our first priority is to provide an environment in which all students are safe and can succeed. To that end, we will continue to evaluate current systems and procedures while addressing any concerns with careful diligence.

Sincerely,

Craig Gerlach, Ed.S.

Superintendent

