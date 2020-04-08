Stevens Point nurse leaving to help New York hospitals

"Once it (COVID-19) hit Washington state I was getting anywhere from 30-plus calls and emails a day asking for help in the crisis areas," oncology nurse Amy Koelemay said.

As a nurse with Marshfield Clinic, Amy Koelemay is doing critical work every day. Once COVID-19 stepped on the scene, she knew she was needed elsewhere.

"I wanted to do more than what I was doing. There are areas that are really hurting for staff right now," Koelemay added.

Amy is leaving on April 12 to help hospitals in New York City fight COVID-19, one of the hardest hit areas in the country.

"There are patients that are waiting for beds three-plus days in an emergency room, not only because they don't have enough room for these patients, but because they don't have the staff to treat them," Koelemay explained.

Amy is also taking precautions to make sure her family stays safe when she returns.

"My husband and I do have four kids and he has been working from home, thankfully, so he is able to keep the home front in check while I am gone. We did bring our camper home so I'll have a safe place to quarantine from them when I get back," Koelemay said.

Leaving her family won't be easy, and neither will the work. But, Amy knows that her help can make a world of difference for someone in need.

"I have a skill set that is needed right now in these areas I fell very blessed to be able to do that," Koelemay added.