Stillson Elementary creates “Be a Kindness Builder” banner to thank community

A local elementary school is thanking the community in a big way.

Students at Stillson Elementary School near Lake Wissota created a huge banner that includes thanking the community for supporting the new school.

The banner was placed at the new Stillson school site in the town of Lafayette for the community to see.

This activity also helped students learn the 3B's of be safe, be respectful and be responsible.

Laura Tuenge, a first grade teacher says, "We want to thank the people in our community with an act of kindness and this is our act of kindness. We're having all the students here at Stillson and staff sign this thank you banner and we're going to hang it in front of our new station"

In 2018, voters passed a referendum to build the new school.

The projected end date for the completion of the new Stillson Elementary School is this June.

