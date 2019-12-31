Stocks close out best year since 2013; S&P 500 soars 28.9%

Stock traders wear New Year's 2020 party glasses at the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. Stocks slipped globally in quiet New Year's Eve trading Tuesday with many markets closed. Wall Street could close 2019 with back-to-back daily losses in a year that the U.S. posted the largest market gains since 2013. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Updated: Tue 3:52 PM, Dec 31, 2019

(AP) - Stocks are closing out their best year since 2013 led by huge gains in technology stocks. The benchmark S&P 500 index soared 28.9% for the year.

Major indexes ended slightly higher Tuesday after spending most of the day wavering between small gains and losses.

Technology and health care stocks led the gainers. The S&P 500 rose 9 points, or 0.3%, to 3,230.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 76 points, or 9.3%, to 28,538.
The Nasdaq rose 26 points, or 0.3%, to 8,972.

Bond prices fell, sending yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.92%.

