Stocks rise on Wall Street as rally stretches to fourth day

In this Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, file photo trader Robert Charmak works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street on Monday, Dec. 16, following gains overseas as China reported encouraging news on its economy. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By  | 
Updated: Mon 1:55 PM, Dec 16, 2019

(AP) - Stocks are climbing broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday, placing the major indexes on track for more record highs.

Surprisingly strong economic reports on China’s economy helped drive the rally.

That’s layered on top of investor optimism from last week’s initial trade deal between China and the United States, which removed some of the uncertainty that has hung over businesses and investors.

Energy stocks are at the head of the pack after the price of oil added to its gain last week.

Health care and technology stocks account for much of the rally.

Financial and communication services companies are also particularly strong.

