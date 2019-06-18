Stolen car parts from local car dealership found in Altoona home

Two Eau Claire County residents are charged in a scheme that involves stripping down cars at a local dealership for parts.

Ryan Peterson, 30, of Altoona and Adam Gifford, 30, of Elk Mound are facing charges related to the theft.

According to court documents, staff at Chilson Automotive in Eau Claire reported several parts missing from a car this February, with an estimated value of over $6,000.

Police searched the residence of Peterson, and found several of the missing parts and a gun that was reported as stolen.

According to the criminal complaint, Peterson allegedly claimed the parts were sold to him for $1,000 by Gifford.

Both defendants are scheduled to appear in court next month.

