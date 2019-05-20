Stolen vehicle report leads to multiple arrests in Lake Hallie

MEDIA RELEASE:

On Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 2:33PM, Lake Hallie Police Officers were following up on a stolen vehicle report in the 11500 block of 13th Ave. in Lake Hallie.

While in the area, officers observed a vehicle involved in suspicious behavior that left the 11586 12th Ave. address and a traffic stop was conducted. The Lake Hallie Police Department K9 Kita was deployed, and methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle.

The occupants Shane Coffield (28) of Eau Claire, and Margaret Stolp (24) of Eau Claire were taken into custody for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia charges.

During the traffic stop, officers were advised of a fight in progress in the driveway of 11586 12th Ave. Upon arrival, officers observed multiple subjects in the driveway and neighbors yelling.

It was relayed to officers from neighbors that the subjects were attempting to hide a car in the driveway with a carpet and plywood.

Officers located a vehicle that had been stolen earlier from a business in the City of Eau Claire. Officers then began to question the subjects in the driveway as to who had possession of the vehicle.

Armecco Flemino (24) of Lake Hallie gave officers a false name and was arrested for obstructing an officer. Jasmin Conro (39) of Bloomer was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and Dorcas Karnga (36) of Marshfield was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. Two other adult females and an adult male were released at the scene. An adult female and an adult male escaped through a hole in the floor of the trailer house located on the property. Officers from the Chippewa Falls Police Department and the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist with transporting the subjects to jail.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the trailer home and the property located at 11586 12th Ave. Inside the trailer, officers located methamphetamine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

On May 19, 2019, Officers returned to the residence and located the owner of the property Adam Hays (31) of Lake Hallie and Ashley Gunder (23) of Lake Hallie. Hays was taken into custody after resisting officers. While taking Hays into custody, it was learned he just committed a retail theft at a local gas station.

During his arrest, Gunder was uncooperative with officers and arrested for resisting/obstructing. Hays was booked into the Chippewa County Jail for maintaining a drug trafficking place, resisting/obstructing, and retail theft.