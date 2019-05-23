'Stop the Bleed' class hopes to train people how to handle traumatic situations

Thursday, more people in Eau Claire County became better prepared to help control bleeding during traumatic situations.

A "stop the bleed" class was held at Fire Station Number 10 on Malden Avenue. The class focused on preventing people from bleeding to death, which is the most preventable cause of death after injury.

A first responder helping teach the class says time is critical in emergency situations.

"For bleeding control, it's life and death. If you come upon an accident scene first and somebody is bleeding profusely and you're able to render care to them before EMS arrives on seen, it could make the difference between life and death,” said Karen Wright, first-responder.

Those taking the class were taught how to use tourniquets, pack a wound with gauze, and apply pressure to the injury as methods of reducing the blood loss.

