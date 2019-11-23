Stopping the spread of CWD in Wisconsin

Since 2017, five deer have tested positive for CWD in Eau Claire County.

Now, Wisconsin State Senators Jeff Smith and Patty Schachtner are co-sponsoring three bills; Bill 473, 474 and 477 that look to reduce the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease, or CWD in Wisconsin.

“It's not about protecting the hunter that consumes it; we're trying to protect the herd,” Smith said. “We're trying to help the DNR bring attention to it. Have your deer tested so we know where these animals are, how it's moving and how it's traveling.”

This year alone, there have been two deer in Eau Claire county test positive for CWD and one in Dunn County. Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Supervisor Jess Carstens explained what exactly CWD is.

“CWD is a prion disease. A prion is a misshapen protein,” Carstens said. “It basically affects the central nervous system of a deer; the brain, spinal column, lymph tissue, things like that. Once a deer becomes infected with it, it is a fatal disease. It is 100% fatal.”

According to a recent Marquette poll, 65% of hunters say CWD is a threat to deer hunting in Wisconsin.

“It can potentially spread lots of ways. The most likely mode of spread is through deer to deer contact,” Carstens said. “Eating off of the same food source or supply, one on one interaction with each other, things like that.”

Smith said the reason for the legislation is because there is no treatment for CWD.

“We don't have a solution for the disease yet,” he said. “We don't have a cure for this disease.”

Carstens said people may not worry about the risk of CWD if it is not in their area now.

"It always affects you differently until it's in your back yard,” he said. “Take off the DNR hat; it affects me different personally than it did before."

Carstens hopes hunters take advantage of the testing kiosks.

“A lot of deer get harvested during these couple of days here in November,” he said. “We are set up at a number of different stations across the Eau Claire area and staffed by the dry to help people through the process of sample submission”

When asked what would happen if Wisconsin did nothing about CWD, Carstens said no one knows.

“We don’t know,” Carstens said. “That’s the million dollar question, ‘what will happen if we do nothing.’”

Sunday, DNR staff will be at sample collection sites in Eau Claire, Cleghorne Park in Pleasant Valley township, the Welcome Matt Bar, and Rock Creek town hall in Dunn county from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. to assist in sample submission.