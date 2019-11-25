Storm Threat: Heavy snow to bring major delays and hazardous travel

After a quiet and mild start to this holiday week, big changes lie ahead with a large winter storm arriving Tuesday night, moving away Wednesday. If your holiday travel takes you on the roads during the day Tuesday, you won't have much to worry about as it will remain dry through the daylight hours. A mix of snow and rain will then develop sometime after dark with the storm ramping up in the following hours and continuing into what is traditionally the busiest travel day of the year. A winter storm warning will be in effect for much of Western Wisconsin beginning Tuesday evening and continuing through at least Wednesday morning. This is for heavy snow accumulation and hazardous travel. Further south there are a few counties where a winter weather advisory will be in effect which includes the city of La Crosse. This area will actually be mostly rain, but minor snow accumulations and a wintry mix will be possible.

TIMING: As it looks now, a combination of snow and rain will spread north into La Crosse by late afternoon and arrive in the Eau Claire area between 6-9 PM. Bands of precipitation will continue to lift north and be steady through the night into Wednesday morning. By mid-morning the snow is expected to become a bit lighter but not totally wind down until around the noon hour. Lingering areas of light snow and drizzle may continue into part of the afternoon.

IMPACTS: The combination of snow and increasing wind will make for hazardous travel conditions as the storm approaches Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Winds will be increasing first from the northeast, then shifting to the north and northwest on Wednesday and may gust 30-35 mph. Blowing snow will lead to low visibility at times while roads will be snow covered and difficult to navigate during the height of the storm. This is when travel really won't be advised.

ACCUMULATIONS: This is expected to be primarily a snow event for the Chippewa Valley, though Eau Claire may be on the northern edge of some mixed precipitation. If this occurs it shouldn't last for too long but could ultimately cut down on total snow accumulation just a bit. This will likely be the case to the south where a sharp cut-off is expected. After the first few hours of precipitation, we are forecasting a moderate to heavy snowfall through midnight and into early Wednesday morning, which is when the majority of accumulations will occur. This will be a heavier, wet snow with temperatures not straying far from freezing. The snow forecast clearly shows the expected drop off in accumulations once you get south by a few counties with very little likely along and south of I-90 where mainly rain is forecast.

Minor adjustments in the track are still possible which could shift these accumulations either north or south. We will continue to keep you updated on any new developments right here on WEAU.com, on all of our WEAU 13 NEWS broadcasts and on social media. Also if you haven't already, download our Skywarn 13 weather app for more winter storm coverage.

