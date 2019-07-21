Storm clean-up in Barron County

After powerful storms rocked much of Wisconsin in recent days, Gov. Evers has declared a statewide state of emergency.

Barron County was hit hard by storms on Friday. The National Weather Service confirmed tornadoes touched down in Jackson and Trempealeau counties Saturday.

WEAU caught up with community members in Barron still cleaning up.

Ed Quinn and his wife, Tammy said they're lucky to only have downed trees in their yard after severe storms hit Barron Friday night.

"You could see on the radar how bad it was coming in almost in a straight line all the way across the state."

The storms hit just before dark Friday night.

“We all rushed home and then just after dinner,” said Ed Quinn. “Just before dark it got windy and then trees started to fall down. Straight-line winds, they were not like a tornado."

Ed says he lost a dozen trees in the storm.

"We had a 120 year old pine tree that went down. It was, I don't know 8 feet in diameter that went down. It split and blocked out driveway. We had two trees blocking our driveway. We had to cut through the pasture so we could get out of here.”

Two trees at the Quinn’s hit their garage, damaging it and the surrounding property.

"Because of the trees that fell down we have property damage to my garage, pick-up, fence and miscellaneous storm damage; screens and doors and all that stuff,” said Quinn. “These are not young trees, these are big old trees."

The Quinn’s say there is no time table for the clean-up.

"No clue, it's going to be clean as you go,” said Tammy.

The Quinn’s said they did lose power for a bit, but it was back on quickly.

It was back on Friday night. We're one of the lucky ones, our daughter lives in Almena and when I talked to her this morning, they still didn't have power," said Tammy.

Because of the widespread damage, the City of Barron set up designated dump sites.

“The ground has been so saturated with water, there's nothing to hold them up," said Ed.

According to Xcel Energy, about 25,000 of its customers lost power at some point on Friday or Saturday.

As of this Sunday afternoon, about two thousand remained without power. The majority of those customers are in Polk and Barron counties. Xcel energy expected to restore service to nearly all Wisconsin customers by this Sunday night.