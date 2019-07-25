Storm cleanup and recovery still underway in Barron Co.

Almost one week ago, storms swept through western Wisconsin, leaving significant damage.

Barron County is one of the many areas hit by severe storms a week ago, including an EF-0 tornado and straight-line winds.

Officials with the Barron County Electric Cooperative report hundreds of homes in Barron County are still without power.

Homeowners say the cleanup process could take several months, maybe even longer.

Homeowners in the area say it's been a struggle to clean up without power.

“It'd be nice to have some running water and electricity to run tools and have water here in case the fire gets out of control but we've gotten by,” said Brett Moravitz, cabin owner.

Moravitz says the damage is worse than he expected.

“We knew a storm was coming and expected to deal with downed trees, we just didn't think it would be every tree,” said Moravitz.

Thousands of trees are uprooted and toppled over.

“We can put all the other things back but you can't put the trees back,” said Mike Grisham, cabin owner.

Many are left to remove the debris on their own. Grisham says unless his area is declared a disaster area, he will be responsible for getting for removing all of the debris.

The aftermath is also a familiar sight for Moravitz.

“I live out in Chetek where the tornado hit 2 years ago and it looks exactly pretty much the same as that did,” said Moravitz.

Barron County is accepting volunteers to help clean up on July 26th and 27th.

For more information on volunteering, click here.

