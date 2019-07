Storm reports from Friday's storm are coming in.

Sawyer County Sheriffs are reporting power lines and trees down. The affected area is from the reservation to Ojibwa mainly eastern central Sawyer County.

Washburn County Sheriffs are reporting a few trees down but overall not too much damage.

Earlier tonight Xcel Energy reported multiple power outages between Amery and Rice Lake.

We will have live coverage tonight at 10 p.m.