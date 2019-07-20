Storms rip through Trempealeau Co. campground

The high winds and heavy rains also affected counties south of I-94 and left significant damage in its wake.

At the champions riverside resort in southern Trempealeau County, nearly 200 campsites had to be evacuated around nine o'clock this morning when the storms came through. The campground suffered flooding, trees toppling onto campers and significant building damage. No one at the campground was injured and crews were starting to clean up the debris as soon as the storm passed.

“We could tell there was a storm coming so we had everybody come to the shelters that we have inside, said Champions Riverside Resort manager Lisa Black. “We have kids in the basement and people up in the bar and then we have our bath house as a safe house and that's where we had a good share of them go.”

There were also reports of damage and fallen trees in both Jackson and Monroe counties.

