Story Builder campaign to expand L.E. Phillips Memorial Library kicks off

During a digital event Monday, May 18, the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library's $7M Story Builder expansion campaign kicked off its public giving phase, announcing over $2.5M in pledges.

“It is amazing to see how our campaign is still progressing during the challenge of COVID-19,” says Heidi Atkins, campaign co-chair, adding, “It is especially exciting for the more than 370,000 annual visitors who will be pleased to hear our campaign is gaining momentum.” Atkins co-chairs the campaign with Robert Eierman and Carol Gabler.

Organizers scheduled the online announcements after postponing a Story Builder launch event originally scheduled for April 14 at Pablo Center at the Confluence.

Atkins says people are still able to give in a variety of ways and have stepped up to the challenge.

Usage, services, and programs have grown by 300 percent since the library was constructed 44 years ago. Last year alone, the library served over 1,200 visitors per day.

The redesign is already underway, with Minneapolis architecture firm MSR Design gathering input from both library staff and the public. Nothing is settled, but plans may include adding nearly 30,000 square feet, redesigning the main entry, and improving the flow of existing floors to provide a better environment for learning and community building.

Of the more than $2.5M in current donations, campaign co-chair Carol Gabler says, “Several lead donors and about 80 others to date have made a strong statement about the importance of expanding the library to serve the Chippewa Valley. We are deeply grateful for their insight into the needs of education, support of our downtown, and economic development for our future.”

Leading donors include the RCU Foundation, Mayo Clinic Health System, the Pablo Foundation, and two anonymous individuals.

“A $1.5 Million matching challenge has been offered by the RCU Foundation, the Pablo Foundation, and two anonymous donors, lasting from now to the end of the year, to help kick off our public giving phase,” says co-chair Robert Eierman. Eierman also serves as the President of the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library Board of Trustees.

Private funding via the Story Builder campaign will be added to an $11.5M commitment from the City of Eau Claire’s capital improvement plan (2018-2020), for a total of $18.5M in renovation and expansion.

The successful campaign will help the library’s Board of Trustees implement a host of mechanical upgrades, such as the replacement of a leaking roof and the renovation of aging systems. These legacy problems will cost nearly $1M annually if left unaddressed.

The goal is to begin construction in the summer of 2021.

For more information, customers may contact Information & Reference by calling 715-839-5004.

To view the campaign video, click here.