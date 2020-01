Stray cat with crochet ears finds new home

A cat named Lady in a Fur Coat had to have her ears removed due to chronic infections.

Lady is a former stray, but she is a sweet cat who likes cuddles and head bumps.

However, without any ears, everyone at the Dane County Humane Society was concerned no one would adopt her.

A nice shelter employee decided to help her out.

She crocheted Lady an adorable ear bonnet.

Lady was adopted just hours after the humane society posted photos on Facebook.

The cat with crocheted ears has a new, forever home.