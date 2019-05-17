Street closure and construction report for Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (RELEASE FROM CITY OF EAU CLAIRE)-- Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)
West Grand Avenue
First Avenue to Oxford Avenue; West Grand Avenue will be closed during construction as well as First Avenue and Second Avenue intersections.
East Princeton Avenue (May 20 – May 24)
LaSalle Street to 750ft North. Detour use West Princeton Avenue.
Possible Lane Closures
South Hastings Way
Main Street to Bauer Street: Left lane only. One block at a time moving south.
Graham Avenue
Gibson Street to Lake Street: Sealing pavement joints.
Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones
Graham Avenue (Saturday May 18, 2019 9am-3pm)
Gibson Street to Main Street to include 2 blocks of Grand from the footbridge to Barstow.