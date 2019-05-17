Street closure and construction report for Eau Claire

Under Construction (Closed to Thru Traffic unless otherwise noted)

West Grand Avenue

First Avenue to Oxford Avenue; West Grand Avenue will be closed during construction as well as First Avenue and Second Avenue intersections.

East Princeton Avenue (May 20 – May 24)

LaSalle Street to 750ft North. Detour use West Princeton Avenue.

Possible Lane Closures

South Hastings Way

Main Street to Bauer Street: Left lane only. One block at a time moving south.

Graham Avenue

Gibson Street to Lake Street: Sealing pavement joints.

Temporary Road/Lane Closures/Construction Zones

Graham Avenue (Saturday May 18, 2019 9am-3pm)

Gibson Street to Main Street to include 2 blocks of Grand from the footbridge to Barstow.