Stress management and communication to be focuses of Farm Couple Weekend Workshops

With tough economic times in the agricultural sector can come stress for farm families, and financial challenges can increase stress, leading to communication and decision-making problems. To help combat these problems, the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection (DATCP) and the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension have teamed up to host a series of six Farm Couples Weekend Workshops throughout the winter.

According to the UW-Madison Division of Extension, farm family communications consultant and DATCP Farm Center volunteer mediator Roger Williams will facilitate these sessions. The Division of Extension also says that other Extension educators and Farm Center staff will be available to provide information about other programs and services.

Jayne Krull, bureau director of DATCP’s Agriculture and Farm Center says, “Farm couples interested in learning about stress management techniques, improving farm family communications and decision-making and goal-setting exercises should consider attending a Farm Couples Weekend Workshop.” UW-Extension says the workshops will include lessons on dealing more effectively with stress, learning about personality differences, communicating more effectively with each other and family members, making plans for the future and learning about resources in the community, like UW-Extension and DATCP.

The workshops are free to attend, and they will be on March 21 and 22 in Eau Claire at The Lismore Hotel. If couples are interested, they can click here to pre-register and make a $50/couple deposit. UW-Extension says the workshops will be open to the first 10 couples who register and provide the refundable deposit.

