"Stroll in the Park" raises funds for Epilepsy

A local foundation dedicated to helping families overcome the challenges of living with epilepsy is highlighting its mission with an event Saturday.

The 30th annual Stroll in the Park for Epilepsy took over Chippewa Falls. This event is a 1.5 mile walk though Irvine Park followed by a picnic and entertainment. Funds raised benefit the Epilepsy Foundation of Western Wisconsin. This is the organization's longest running event.

Curtis Deprey, foundation president says his favorite part of the event is seeing the community show support. He says he has two kids with epilepsy so the cause in near and dear to his heart.

WEAU's Judy Clark served as the emcee for the event. The foundation has been around since 1972.

There are more than 14,000 people in Western Wisconsin who have epilepsy.

