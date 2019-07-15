Strong storms roll through northern, western Wisconsin

A strong line of severe thunderstorms rolled through the area Monday night, which included at least one reported tornado in Rusk County.

The storms fired up early Monday evening and a confirmed tornado was located over Bruce at around 7:20 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The tornado, which was confirmed by law enforcement, then moved close to Ladysmith about 15 minutes later.

In neighboring Barron County, the sheriff's department there reported trees and power lines were down throughout the county, and 1,500 customers were without power.

All of this came on the anniversary of the powerful 1980 storm, which pounded the Chippewa Valley. On that day, winds reached as high as 112 miles an hour when the storm hit. A 25-year-old woman from Eau Galle in Dunn County was the one official death from that storm.