Coroner: 6 people killed in Langlade Co. house fire

6 people are dead, including four children, in a house fire on County Highway DD in Pickerel.

The children range in ages from ten-months-old to seven-years-old according to Langlade County Coroner Larry Shadick.

Eight people were in the house when the fire started early Tuesday morning. Two people escaped. Shadick believes all eight people were living in the two-story farm home.

The fire is believed to have started on the lower level and spread upward. When firefighters arrived around 6:20 a.m. the home was engulfed in flames. The fire was contained by about 11:30 a.m.

Shadick says his office is working to identify the deceased and the causes of death. At least one body will be sent for an autopsy. Shadick says there is no reason to believe there was foul play.

The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is investigating the cause of the fire. They are being assisted by the Pickerel Fire Department, Town of Langlade Fire Department, Wolf River Fire Department, The Langlade County Fire Investigation Team and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Fire Investigation Team.

