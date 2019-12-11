Strum man sentenced after attempting to meet underage boy

A Strum man has been sentenced after he attempted to meet an underage boy for sex in 2018.

Barron County Court documents show 40-year-old Joseph Matz has been sentenced to four years in jail and four years of extended supervision. Matz must also register as a sex offender. He was charged with using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime, attempted second degree sexual assault of a child, exposing a child to harmful material and operating while revoked.

Rice Lake Police conducted undercover operations on a dating app in 2018 where they were posing as a young teen. Matz contacted the undercover officer and made plans to meet at a park.

