Student accused in shooting 'tired of being picked on''

A Wisconsin teenager who was shot by a police officer after he allegedly pointed a pellet gun at another student's head says he was “tired of being picked on.”

Eighteen-year-old Tyrone Smith was charged Monday with several counts, including second-degree recklessly endangering safety and dangerous weapons on school premises.

Smith was 17 last week when authorities say he pointed the pellet gun at another student's head at Waukesha South High School.

A school resource officer helped clear students out of the classroom.

A Waukesha police officer entered the room and shot Smith. Police say Smith pointed the gun at officers.